Thinking Outside The Box On Jobs. Far, Far Outside.

Alvin Greene, the no-name candidate who mysteriously won the Democratic Senate nomination in South Carolina, has a jobs plan:

Another thing we can do for jobs is make toys of me, especially for the holidays. Little dolls. Me. Like maybe little action dolls. Me in an army uniform, air force uniform, and me in my suit. They can make toys of me and my vehicle, especially for the holidays and Christmas for the kids. That's something that would create jobs. So you see I think out of the box like that. It's not something a typical person would bring up. That's something that could happen, that makes sense. It's not a joke.

I say we give it a try.