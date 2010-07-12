Whatever You Say

ia collective B by means of singular A (this ia causes: A car moves, causes: B engine starts). In English this is to be read as: I have a collective intention-in-action B, in which I do my part by performing my singular act A, and the content of the intention is that, in that context, this intention-in-action causes it to be the case, as A, that the car moves which, in that context, causes it to be the case that B, the engine starts. Notice furthermore that the free variables "B" and "A" are bound inside the bracket by the verb phrases "car moves" and "engine starts," that follow the respective letters.

It may be that Searle is right that this paraphrases the original. He may even be right that the sentence said to be in English is indeed so, although I must say that it is a rather strange and unfamiliar dialect of English. But how, exactly, are we to understand this dialect? Putting my hand on my heart I should say that for all my gray hairs and many years' experience of fearsome bushwhacking through tangled thickets of logic and philosophy of language, I myself understand it by supposing that it means more or less that we are together trying to start the car by means of my pushing it and you letting in the clutch, which is where we started.

Searle proudly claims that the great philosophers of the twentieth century failed to tackle the questions of social ontology that concern him. I am not sure that this is true—David Lewis’s classic Convention comes to mind, as well as numerous books on the evolution of cooperation—but in any case their predecessors certainly did. Here is Hume talking of the emergence of cooperation, convention, collective activity, and eventually what Searle would call the social-deontic normative statuses of promises, law, money, and language itself, from habit, reciprocity and self-interest:

Thus, two men pull the oars of a boat by common convention for common interest, without any promise or contract; thus gold and silver are made the measures of exchange; thus speech and words and language are fixed by human convention and agreement.

Whatever is advantageous to two or more persons, if all perform their part; but what loses all advantage if only one perform, can arise from no other principle There would otherwise be no motive for any one of them to enter into that scheme of conduct.

I do not want to pronounce that Hume is right against Searle that the case of conventions underlying language are of the same kind as the others. But he is certainly right that conventions, together with attached norms of conformity, can be slow growths arising in our lives together through recognition of the mutual advantages to be gained by reciprocities, co-operations, and institutions. So, a priori, there is no more difficulty about linguistic conventions thus emerging than there is about conventions underlying acceptance of law and government. Declaration is unnecessary: what we recognize, when we are thrown into the social world, and what we declare for ourselves, are very different things.

I am sorry to say that I also think Hume is right about the way to write about these things. I am quite certain that I will remember his image of the individual acts of justice together forming a vault, where each individual stone “would, of itself, fall to the ground; nor is the whole fabric supported but by the mutual assistance and combination of its corresponding parts” long after I have forgotten the detail of Searle’s canonical notation for representing the structure of intentionality.

Searle believes that institutional realities and their associated status functions also provide a set or space of practical reasons that are independent of desires, showing that both Bernard Williams, in his attack on external reasons, and Hume in his subordination of reason to passion or desire, are both in error. I found this unconvincing: it would be strange if Book III, part 2, Section V of the Treatise on Human Nature (‘Of the obligation of promises’) conflicted so sharply with the work of which it is a part. What may be true is that an institutional fact, such as the fact that it is someone’s job to pick up the rubbish, gives them a reason to do so, in the sense of opening them to criticism if they fail, regardless of whether they want to perform their job. But Humeans think this, too. What is not true is that “because it’s your job” has a motivational efficacy regardless of whether you care about your job. But that takes us back to the operation of belief and desire.

There are many things touched upon in Searle’s book about which I have not had space to comment. The latter part of the book swiftly explores many political and social consequences that Searle sees as following from his fundamental analysis. He dislikes rule-utilitarianism, argues that there is something special about the right to free speech, and holds that consciousness, rationality, and freedom are intertwined elements in the emergence of the social Leviathan. There is much here to chew over, for those with good teeth.

