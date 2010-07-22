Thinking Small

Walser seems in earnest when he evokes his own sorry state, only to undercut this earnestness with an inflated, self-mocking idiom that leaves us wondering, to no avail, what his motive might be. “Thus far I have lived through very little,” he declares—a man, as he says, hoping for “a shred of sympathy,” “innocuous,” oddly clueless and possessed of “a pernicious kindness of heart,” whatever that may mean. But central to this ambiguous self-portrait is the following:

One of the few amorous adventures experienced by your colossally humble servant transpired on an express-train and consisted of my falling to my knees before an extraordinarily well-calibrated voluptuosity in the form of a charming fellow traveler. On another occasion I idolized, while seated on a garden bench painted grass green and with a swiftness that filled me with astonishment, a lady who happened to walk past.

Such passages are marked by a willful air of self-mockery and exaggeration. The speaker is and is not humble, is and is not enthralled. His astonishment is a mock-astonishment, the “well-calibrated voluptuosity” a verbal caprice or performative gesture signifying, in itself, nothing but the will or instinct to perform. To be sure, the speaker in such a passage records a range of susceptibilities and disappointments. But we can make out in all of this mainly the speaker’s propensity to ridicule his own gift for failure. So unstable is Walser’s focus in such pieces, so restless his gravitation from one reflection or observation to another that we cannot take seriously anything he says.

That there are oddly affecting moments in the microscripts is indisputable. We believe, as we move from one piece to another, that we are in the unsteady hands of a man coping with a heavy freight of heartache and passivity. He is, or he takes himself to be, a loser. But the writer’s clownish antics and mock-grimaces confer upon the work a perplexing aura. Walser seems to take a weird, ambivalent pleasure in his subordination to a condition he can do nothing to alter. He delights in being inadequate and therefore somehow superior to those ordinary beings who do not know how entirely they are constrained and confined and delude themselves in supposing that they are free to break loose.

In several of the microscipts Walser turns his attention to the “beautiful people,” individuals “virtually incapable of relinquishing the illusion that they are good.” Such persons, he goes on, are apt to be “perusing some Vienna Choir heights that can scarcely have existed.” Apparently well-adjusted people, such as a woman named Mrs. Black, may best be known by “calf muscles [which] displayed a marvelous moderateness.” In such moments Walser’s satire is directed at the manners and morals of solid bourgeois types, though the exercise in satire bears with it no conviction, no cleansing or corrective force. Walser is again quite simply fooling around, trying on an accent, in this case derisory and superior, letting himself go, outlining what may be “a peculiar story” that has no determinate shape or logic. Though he betrays in his own outlook a streak of cruelty or ressentiment, the truest note is sounded where Walser notes that “these good people left him utterly in the lurch, and the completeness with which they abandoned him might appear in itself to possess great worth.” Here we have, once again and predictably, the note of failure, the plaintive accent of an outsider barred from the good things of life.

Here and there Walser will say something like, “To this day a robust quantity of inexhaustibilities resides within my person.” But the hyperbole in the declaration gives the game away. The fellow has in fact nothing to crow about. Elsewhere he declares, “In the merchant’s home I mastered the salon tone, as I believe myself entitled to assume, swimmingly.” But then nothing could be more remote from Walser than successful mastery of “the salon tone.” He is not a man equipped to skate along any surface or to be “swimmingly” on comfortable terms with life. Try as he might to extricate himself from himself, to cast aspersions upon the multitudes of others who live blindly and complacently in the ordinary world of getting and spending, Walser knows himself to be by no means a master of the situations of life. The insouciant comedy-of-manners accent, here and there audible in the prose of the microscripts, tempts Walser with the prospect of a detachment and sprightliness he cannot authentically claim.

Neither can he claim our admiration for the occasional flourishes, discordances and exacerbations of his sentences. Walter Benjamin argued that with Walser “the only point of every sentence is to make the reader forget the previous one,” a notion more applicable to the microscripts than to anything else in the writer’s work. But rarely in these tiny pieces do we come upon single sentences that can fill us with joy or move us to astonishment. Rarely does Walser invite us to participate in the writer’s enthusiasm for what he is making. For we do not exist for him, no more than the others to whom he refers in sentences that cite “beautiful women” or “a small-town merchant” or “defenders of the fatherland.” So little is Walser invested in what he names, so unstable and glancing is his curiosity that one can only wonder at the modest fascination the microscripts fitfully exert. Though we know, as we read on, that there will be no payoff, no revelation, we are amused, almost in spite of ourselves, by the writer’s vagrancies and minor eruptions, as if there were to be found, around the next bend of the next digression, the true beating heart of the somewhat deranged fellow with the dark cloud hanging mildly above him.

