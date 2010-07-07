Climate Change: A Reply to Bradford Plumer

Developing Countries Projected GDP / Capita in 2100:

A1F1: $66,500 B1: $40,200

In other words, at least through the next 100 years, the average person living in the developing world is better off in money terms with more economic development and more climate change damage, on net. A lot better off in fact: $66,500 is more than 65% higher than $40,200.

Plumer then proceeds to a third criticism.

Harvard economist Marty Weitzman has recently been arguing that there's plenty of uncertainty in climate projections, and the worst-case scenarios could be really freaking bad. Like, civilization-destroying bad. And that prospect, even if it's slim, is a great reason to cut emissions—think of pollution curbs as an insurance policy against total annihilation. In reply, Manzi accuses Weitzman of doing "armchair climate science." But that's unfair.

I agree that it is useful to think of emissions mitigation as a kind of insurance policy against much-worse-than-expected damages (and in fact used precisely this analogy in my post). I also praised Weitzman’s argument at length in my post, but I don’t think that it’s unfair or inaccurate to characterize him as doing “armchair climate science.”

As I indicated earlier, the key scaling parameter in global warming analysis is climate sensitivity, conventionally denoted by the symbol S. Weitzman invents the notation of S1, to represent what he defines as “climate sensitivity narrowly-defined”, and S2, which he defines as “ a ‘generalized climate-sensitivity-like scaling parameter’ that includes heat-induced feedbacks on the forcing from the above-mentioned releases of naturally-sequestered GHGs, increased respiration of soil microbes, climate-stressed forests, and other weakenings of natural carbon sinks.” He takes the probability distributions in the IPCC reports as representing S1. Weitzman then uses a single ice bore study to generate the one number that allows him to lever up S1 into his much larger estimate of S2 as the basis for all of the numerical calculations that follow, which I argued are central to his conclusions. Using this crucial calculation in the relevant passage of the paper, Weitzman says:

Without further ado I am just going to assume for the purposes of this simplistic example that [doubling CO2 has a 1 percent chance of eventually causing a temperature increase of more than 20C], which I will take as my base-case tail estimates in what follows. These are wildly-uncertain unbelievably-crude ballpark estimates—which are most definitely not based on hard science—of small probabilities of what amounts to huge climate impacts occurring at some indefinite time in the remote future. [Sorry for the long bracketed part above, but I was sparing you some nasty mathematical notation.]

I call that armchair climate science. If you think that is pejorative, please feel free to pick the label that you prefer. Whatever you choose to call it, however, I don’t think that this is a reliable basis for forgoing trillions of dollars of cumulative global consumption.

Plumer then proceeds to a fourth criticism:

It's possible I'm misunderstanding the point here, but Manzi seems to be suggesting that, because there's a near-infinite number of potential threats lurking out there, we shouldn't extend ourselves too far to address the big ones staring us in the face—on account of the opportunity costs.

I was arguing that consensus science doesn’t support the idea that climate change is “the big one.” Its expected costs don’t justify aggressive emissions mitigation, its odds-adjusted costs don’t justify this either, and the unquantifiable danger represented by the possibility of damages beyond anything projected in the probability distributions of consensus science can’t be distinguished practically from many other such dimly-understood dangers.

Plumer finally presents a fifth criticism:

The other big dispute here is over the costs of averting drastic climate change. Is Manzi right that cutting carbon emissions would "cripple our ability to … lead productive and interesting lives"? This seems awfully outlandish.

That would be an outlandish claim for me to make—especially as I argued in the post that the costs of a typical emissions mitigation program would on the order of 6 percent of GDP by 2100. Here is the complete sentence from which this quote is taken:

A healthy society is constantly scanning the horizon for threats and developing contingency plans to meet them, but the loss of economic and technological development that would be required to eliminate all theorized climate change risk (or all risk from genetic technologies or, for that matter, all risk from killer asteroids) would cripple our ability to deal with virtually every other foreseeable and unforeseeable risk, not to mention our ability to lead productive and interesting lives in the meantime. [Italics added]

This was in the context of an extended argument in my post that the Precautionary Principle is not a useful guide to action because it provides no non-arbitrary stopping point for actions against climate change, as we would be chasing an ever-receding horizon of zero danger without regard to costs. It was not a statement about any proposed emissions mitigation plan.