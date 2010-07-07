How Democrats Should Handle The Deficit Problem

With the deficit reduction commission still plugging away and expecting to release a report after the elections, the debate on the center-left is shaping up around the desirability of reducing Social Security spending. On the right side of this debate, you have establishment voices like Washington Post editorial writer Ruth Marcus, who insists that cutting Social Security is something akin to a mathematical necessity:

The Tax Policy Center examined what it would take to avoid raising taxes on families earning less than $250,000 a year while reducing the deficit to 3 percent of the economy by decade's end. The top two rates would have to rise to 72.4 and 76.8 percent, more than double the current level. You don't have to be anti-tax zealot Grover Norquist to think this would be insane.

Or ask [AFL-CIO president Rich] Trumka about whether the eligibility age for Social Security, now 62 for partial benefits, should be raised. This former coal miner -- and son and grandson of coal miners -- erupts. His father worked 44 years in the mines, suffering from black lung, "and if you had said to my dad, 'You have to work until you're 63,' that would have been a death sentence." Fair enough. Some people may need special protection.

But, an editor asks, gesturing around the gleaming conference table at the middle-aged assembly, what about those who do not work in such punishing occupations and for whom the current system would provide two, maybe three, decades of benefits? "What's wrong with that?" Trumka asks indignantly. "The rest of the world does that!" Yes, and how are things going in Greece?

This is a highly misleading way to think about the budget. The study that showed that closing the deficit solely by raising taxes on the rich was not a plan to close the deficit by raising taxes on the rich. It was a study designed to show that you can't close the deficit solely by raising taxes on the rich. Accordingly, it limited its parameters entirely to raising upper-bracket tax rates. That's the least-efficient way to capture more revenue from the rich. There's massive revenue to be raised by closing loopholes and other tax preferences that benefit the rich that would leave tax rates at more reasonable levels. And, even if you did choose the least efficient method of simply raising top tax rates, a 76.8% tax rate may be far too high, but it's not "insane." The U.S. had top tax rates over 90% from World War II through 1964, and 70% from 1964 through 1980. Most of those years, especially the 90% years, had phenomenal economic growth. That doesn't make it desirable, but it is a choice, not something that can be dismissed as fantasy.

Marcus's rejoinder about Greece as even more empty. Lots of advanced countries fund public pension systems with retirement ages in the sixties. Only one of those countries is Greece. Greece has become the new bogeyman to explain why any liberal policy proposal is doomed to failure. It's a taunt, not an argument.

So the right side of the continuum argues that cutting Social Security is a mathematical necessity when, in fact, more liberal forms of fiscal responsibility could work just as well. On the left, by contrast, the prevailing attitude is a resolute determination never to cut Social Security benefits: