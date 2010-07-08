Diamonds: Still Bloody

[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

Wedding season has been upon us for a couple of months, thus making it a good time to examine the latest news in conflict diamonds. This is an issue that received an enormous amount of publicity at the end of the 1990s, and again in 2006 with the release of Edward Zwick's Blood Diamond. Unfortunately, while there are nowhere near as many conflict diamonds on the market as there were a decade ago, the problems that outraged many human rights activists and discriminating consumers over the past 15 years still persist.

In 2003, a U.N. sponsored effort called the Kimberley Process sought to ensure that all diamonds entering the world market be free of blood; in other words, that the proceeds of diamond sales did not go to fund civil wars, which had devastated countries like Sierra Leone. Rebel movements would enslave innocent people, sometimes teenagers, and use the proceeds of the sales to buy weapons and kidnap more workers. This self-reinforcing process was for a long time ignored and exploited by the major diamond merchants. The problem with the Kimberley Process, as was noted at the time by human rights organizations, was that there was no independent mechanism by which to enforce it. Consumers could only go on trust.

Alas, as this excellent Wall Street Journal piece reported last month: