Will Anti-Nuke Activists Buy Washington Again?

The Heritage Foundation emails:

Today, Heritage Action for America launched a national campaign to block the New START Treaty. The multi-pronged campaign will include a public petition, launched today, which will give Americans a powerful mechanism to express their opposition to the treaty.

Among other concerns, the New START Treaty effectively guts America’s ability to maintain a strong missile defense shield and puts Russia on par with the United States as a nuclear power.

“It is time that the American people had their say on this treaty,” Heritage Action CEO Michael A. Needham said. “For too long, this has been an inside-the-beltway debate dominated by special interests and those who seek to curry favor with the international community. This petition drive will allow us to change that dynamic.”

Special interests? Really? I didn't know there was a lot of money to be made in nuclear disarmament. Must be the hidden hand of Big Peace at work.