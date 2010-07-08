Rabih Alameddine's Best and Worst

Best Player: Schweinsteiger has been the best so far. Tip of the hat to Forlan, who’s been incredible. However, Schweinsteiger’s control of the game, his play on both sides of the ball gives him the edge, in my opinion. The tournament isn’t over yet, though, and my favorite player, Iniesta, shined in today’s game. If he plays as well in the final, then I’ll give it to him. I know that a couple of games does not a tournament make, but I am biased.

Biggest Revelation: My first response would be Mesut Ozil, but then I want to give a shout out to the entire German team. What a glorious display of soccer. I was glued to the screen for each one of their games, wondering, “Is this Germany I see before me?” This team was the antithesis of how I perceive German teams (either I’ve changed or they have). Solid defending, beautiful passing, confident but not arrogant, and lethal. They encountered a superior team in Spain.

Best Game: Germany – Argentina. True, it was uneven, but, what can I say, I found it gratifying to see a well-coached team destroy a badly coached one.

Best Caption for Maradona on the sideline for the above game: Pick one