Zachary Roth's Best and Worst

Most disappointing team: Ivory Coast. OK, Drogba wasn’t fully fit. But before the tournament, everyone was talking about how this wasn’t a one-man team, and how awesome and exciting and creative and African they were going to be. That orange kit added to the mystique. And they never came close to living up to it.

Best Fans: The Dutch. They were everywhere, always friendly, and often dressed in silly costumes that had little apparent connection to football or to Holland. And a bit of ambush marketing never hurt anyone.

Most effective but annoying tactical innovation: Two holding midfielders. Holland, Germany, and, to some extent, Brazil all did it, and plenty of others used variations of it. Not that these teams didn’t play some attractive football, but it sure can slow down the other team’s buildup play. Can you imagine, say, Carlos Alberto’s goal in the 1970 World Cup Final being scored against a team that used that formation? Pele would have been closed down the second he got the ball.

Most bizarre refereeing decision: The disallowals of the U.S. “winner” against Slovakia, and of Lampard’s “goal” against Germany, tie for a close second. But even weirder was waving off Xabi Alonso’s penalty against Paraguay for very borderline infringement of the penalty area, minutes after several players had been far more blatantly guilty of the same thing on Paraguay’s own missed penalty. Consistency should really be the minimum we expect of a World Cup referee.

Greatest sensitivity to the possibility, however slight, that he might be being called gay: Maradona.