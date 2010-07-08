The Rule of Three

Besides, I find the particulars of these falls less illuminating than the broader trend underpinning them. Putting aside whatever opinions or missteps were involved, the new media landscape has turned the tables on journalists in a way that public figures--and especially politicians--should love.

Pols have long lived with the risk of having their entire career derailed with a stupid remark. (Trent Lott's birthday tribute to Strom Thurmond?) And much has been made about how the age of YouTube and flip phones has only increased that danger. (Macaca!)

But, increasingly, the Fourth Estate faces the same minefield. Just like pols, journalists are policed (often most viciously by one another) for impolitic comments. And, as with pols, the odds that journalists will wind up flossing with their own shoelaces rises along with the pressure to become brand-name personalities sharing a constant stream of off-the-cuff insights on blogs, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Whether you regard this as a bad or a good development, you have to wonder: Will it make the media more sympathetic toward its political subjects? Or will all parties involved become ever more bitter, vicious, and vengeful?

Yeah. I'm betting on Option B as well.