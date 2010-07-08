Is Our Favorite Renewable Energy Source A Disaster?

When most people hear the phrase "renewable power," they tend to think of solar panels and wind turbines. But in the United States, the reality is quite different. Right now, the country gets about 8 percent of its power from renewables, and most of that is from large hydropower dams (2.6 percent) and biomass (2.3 percent). And even if Congress were to pass some sort of clean-energy legislation, that would remain the case for the foreseeable future. A recent IIE analysis of the Kerry-Lieberman climate bill found that much of the growth in renewable electricity through 2030 would come from burning wood for fuel. Likewise, if the EPA forced coal plants to limit their emissions, many operators would likely start mixing coal with biomass in their boilers.

On one level, this all makes sense. America has a lot of forests, and we're pretty skilled at chopping down trees. In some areas, like the Southeast, biomass is the most abundant renewable resource around. You can burn wood whenever it's needed—no need to worry about what happens when the wind dies down or the sun sets. And, in theory, it's carbon neutral. A tree grows and absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere. When it's burned for fuel, the CO2 is exhaled back into the air. And when a new tree is planted in the old one's place, the cycle can start anew. Simple, right?

Well, no, not so simple. For a variety of reasons, it's quite hard to make biomass carbon neutral. There's a timing problem, for one. Most trees have spent decades and decades absorbing carbon and growing to full size. Burning that tree sends up all that carbon in an instant. If you plant a new tree, it will again take decades to absorb an equivalent amount of CO2—and in that time lag, there's extra carbon in the air, heating up the planet.

And it gets even more complicated than that, as this excellent article over at Depleted Cranium explains. Yes, all trees eventually die, but they don't necessarily release all of their carbon on death. Acidic soils in pine forests can prevent a full decay of the wood. And some of the biomass can get absorbed into the subsoil, where it reaches a stable state and doesn't decay further. So if you're cutting down and burning a tree because you assume that all that carbon would've eventually gone up into the air anyway, you're running the risk of faulty accounting. (Likewise, many trees absorb carbon into their leaves, many of which then fall to the forest floor and become humus, which essentially keep the carbon locked in the soil.)