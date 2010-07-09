Should We Intervene?

Rieff also sets the bar for judging interventions too high. He argues that the intervention in Kosovo was a failure because it led to undesirable outcomes—namely, it allowed the Kosovars to commit crimes against the vanquished Serbs. But the appropriate question to ask is not whether an intervention (military or non-military) leads to a good outcome; it is whether the outcome ends up being significantly better than the likely alternative. Rieff knows far more about the Balkans than I do, but is he really arguing that the result would have been better or even, on balance, equivalent if we had not intervened, first in Bosnia and then in Kosovo?

Similarly, Rieff counters those of us who called for intervention in Darfur by noting that it would have culminated either in the overthrow of the Sudanese regime or the establishment of a protectorate in Darfur. Either of these outcomes would have been problematic, of course, though I think the latter would have been less problematic—and more likely. The question is, would this have been worse than the actual outcome: hundreds of thousands dead and about three million people living in camps? It’s not a cut-and-dried case, partly because, as Rieff notes, some (though far from all) of these deaths took place before we in the West were aware of them. Still, huge numbers of people died after the genocide came to our attention—after, that is, we might have done something about it. If you think that such deaths, plus the displacement of millions, ought to weigh heavily in any kind of moral calculus, then you have to at least consider the possibility that intervention would have, on balance, led to a more decent outcome than abstention.

Further, one of Rieff’s core objections is that, far from serving any moral purpose, interventions just tip the balance of power toward one group at the expense of the other. Well, sometimes that’s necessary—as when one group wields its power to inflict horrible depredations on another. In Rwanda, for instance, Rieff says that “today’s oppressed are quite often yesterday’s oppressors, and today’s victims tomorrow’s victimizers.” I share what I take to be Rieff’s concerns about the current Tutsi-led regime of Paul Kagame. But while Kagame may not be a democrat, you simply can’t compare his crimes to those of the Hutu regime he replaced—which murdered 800,000 people in the course of three months. Let’s say we had intervened in 1994, and, in the course of doing so, tipped the balance of power in favor of the Tutsis, allowing them to win the war—and halt the killing—a month or two earlier than they actually did. This would probably have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Shifting the balance of power in an ethnic conflict isn’t always a terrible thing—even when, as in Rwanda, the “good guys” turn out to be less than perfect over the long haul.

Finally, I’m always struck by how little weight advocates of non-intervention seem to give to the opinions of the people who would be most affected by such interventions—as if they don’t trust the oppressed and victimized to judge for themselves what is in their best interest. Sometimes people do not want our help; sometimes they do. And it seems to me this ought to be a key criterion in deciding whether we offer such help. One small example is currently on my mind, only because last weekend I happened to watch a remarkable documentary called Burma VJ. The film chronicles the work of the Democratic Voice of Burma, a courageous group of Burmese journalists who report on conditions inside that totalitarian state. After learning about an incident during the 2007 uprising in which government agents have beaten a group of monks, one Burmese reporter says, “Don’t worry. The whole world is going to know about it.” Implicit in this statement is the conviction that such knowledge matters. The reporter does not go on to explain what kind of response he thinks this information might spur. I doubt he expected a military response. But it seems clear that he expected something.

Rieff is undoubtedly right that our tools in such situations are limited, but they’re hardly non-existent. In Burma, for instance, we should probably be placing more diplomatic pressure on India and China to withdraw their support for the regime. And in extreme situations, like genocides, our military remains capable of, at minimum, making it costly for governments to engage in mass murder—as we did in Kosovo. But whatever response we choose, when severely oppressed people tell us that they want our help, I don’t think any of us would be—or should be—willing to look them in the eye and deliver a lecture about their failure to appreciate, say, the odds of unintended consequences or the possibility that they themselves might become “tomorrow’s victimizers.”