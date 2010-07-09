Elliott Kastner (1930-2010)

They don’t make Hollywood producers like him any more.

I had known Elliott Kastner a little over the years, by way of phone calls. He had tracked me down once and called, and I had wondered why, and it was just to say he had enjoyed some things I had written. Without any strain, I told him I was very fond of some of his pictures. So we agreed we should meet some time, but nothing ever developed until a couple of years ago. He was coming to San Francisco, where I live—let’s have dinner. He had a plan.

That’s where he broke it to me, at Post Trio. He was a character, he said, but he was not in the best of health. He had had a crowded, crazy, and very enjoyable life, and he believed he deserved a book. I urged him to write it, but he backed off. He wasn’t a writer. He wanted to talk the book, to tell it to me, and I would write if—if I was interested.

What was not to be interested in? Elliott Kastner by then was in his mid-seventies, out of New York, the Army, and the William Morris Agency. He was the way producers were once supposed to be—showily cynical yet deeply attached to his projects; absolutely aware that a producer had to make a lot of pictures before the trash and the triumphs got sorted out; belligerent but sensitive, tough-mouthed sometimes; arrogant and Cagneyesque, but very well read; devoted to writers and alert to children—his and mine. He admitted he had been a scoundrel sometimes—you had to be—but he knew there was good work to show for it. He knew or had known everyone, he said, and did he have stories for his book!

He told me some of the stories—confrontations with Brando, Eastwood, Burton, Sinatra, Mitchum, Newman—one-word names. It was true that Elliott generally came out of these stories like a battered hero, but they all rang true. There are battered heroes in life.