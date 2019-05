A Preview of Spain vs. Holland, World Cup Final, 2010

Spain: Pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, backheel, pass, pass, pass, pass, Alonso scuffed shot, goalkick. Pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, Villa charges at Dutch right back, throw in, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, Alonso scuffed shot, deflected, corner, goalkick. Pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, pass.

Holland: Chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, foul by van Bommel, freekick, no card. Chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, dive by Arjen Robben, angry look by van Persie as no freekick given, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, watch Alonso shot sail wide, goalkick, aerial challenge for ball, dive by Arjen Robben, angry look by van Persie as no freekick given, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase, chase.