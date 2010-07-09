When My Father Cried for Paraguay

The always brilliant Rick Hertzberg has been debating our very own Jon Chait about the perils of soccer nationalism and tribalism. I don’t have much to add, aside from some personal anecdote.

The other week, my father and I watched Paraguay and Japan play in the first knockout round. It was hardly a match that anyone outside of those two countries will remember, except perhaps for Paraguay enthusiasts like Sasha. But the match droned on, nil-nil, all the way to penalty kicks. When Japan shanked two attempts, Paraguay advanced to its first ever quarterfinals.

Now, I can attest that my father has no particular brief for Paraguay. Sure, he can probably recite the clichés about the country that accompany every American telecast of a Paraguay match: “landlocked and impoverished.” When I was in high school, we even visited the Iguazu Falls in Brazil and crossed over the border to Paraguay for an hour to get a different view. In the twenty years following our stopover in Paraguay, I hadn’t heard him mention the country once.

After his team’s victory, Paraguay’s coach Gerardo Martino buried his face on the shoulder of his comrade and heaved. Beneath his glasses, his eyes were like Iguazu itself. As I looked over to my father across the couch, he had joined the tear party. He wiped his eyes and began laughing at himself for emoting over the triumph of…Paraguay.