How I Wish I Could Support the Dutch... Plus, Worst Call, Best Kit, Etc.

Which team should the large majority of us who are neither Dutch nor Spanish support? At the final there are sometimes strong pulls of sentiment even for neutrals, though such sentimental longings can be disappointed, with Germany the likely culprit. I mean the 1954, “Aus! Aus! Aus!” final, when so many people wanted to see the World Cup got to Ferenc Puskas and his wonderful Hungarians, and 1974, when so many of us rooted for Johan Cruyff’s Dutchmen, only for both to be defeated by what we no longer call Teutonic efficiency. It’s true that Cruyff’s Orangemen were reprobated by prigs for their hedonistic habits, and they seem to did devote rather a lot of time to drink and girls. But we were all young once, they were loveable rascals, and they played glorious “total football.”

If only one could love the present Dutch team as much. Aleksandar Hemon has already said what needs to be said about the obnoxious Mark Van Bommel and Arjen Robben, one brutal and the other fraudulent. If nothing else Robben deserves an Oscar, although Sir Henry Irving and other masters of Victorian melodrama might have been taking aback by his ripe overacting. I hope, though don’t necessarily expect, that my compatriot Howard Webb does not spare his lungs, whistle and cards refereeing the final. Spain aren’t without sin--which team is in this Cup has been?--but they have been marginally more ethical as well as more elegant, belatedly finding the form they showed two years again when winning the European competition.

One other notable difference between the teams is that every man in the probable Spanish starting team on Sunday plays for a Spanish club (the invisibility of Cesc Fàbregas has been only one of many sombre matters for Arsenal fans to mull over this past month), while four of the likely Dutch eleven play club football in England, four in Germany, one in Italy, and only two in the Netherlands. The fact that seven of the likely Spanish eleven are from Barcelona and three from Real Madrid may be a little extreme, but it also explains why this of all national teams plays so prettily together, and why they will probably win.

