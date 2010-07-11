A Last Minute Tribute to Captain Caveman

If he looks like an ass, that it because he is one. Or more precisely, he is a culés, which is Catalan for ass. It is one of those terms of derision meant as loving tribute. It refers to the working-class Barcelona supporters ensconced in the nose-bleed sections. When an observer strolled past the old Barca stadium during game time, they would look up and see the derrieres of these supporters. So, the term is meant to celebrate the club’s working class base, as opposed to the cigar-smoking men in suits who also populated Barca’s stadium

Puyol is the archetypal culés. He comes from provincial Catalonia, where Barca has theological import. And he has spent his career flinging himself in front of strikers with that kind of fervor. As a Barca fan, I’ve always been fretful of the moments when he is all alone chasing his man. He is by no means fast, but looks even slower than reality. I worry about the drag from his un-aerodynamic mien. His run is also painful looking, like he’s pushing himself beyond what a man of his age should safely impose on his body. Yet, in the end, he always (barely) gets the job done. Spain’s run of clean sheets in this tournament is stunning.

It wasn’t always so. A few seasons back, Puyol seemed spent, on the brink of getting booted from the lineup and perhaps on his way to a last pay check in the Emirates. Somehow he found a way to recover from this deep slump and the encroachments of physical decay.

There’s a certain softness to the Spanish game—at least relative to the other European teams. The Spanish don’t foul. Look at how few cards this team has accumulated. And they expect fouls to be called against their opponents for minimal contact. In this context, Puyol is the hardman. But he is a particularly appealing specimen of the species. He barks at teammates but only projects humility in interviews, and there’s none of the meanness like the type that Dunga or Van Bommel spew. If he is an arse, he is a nobel one.