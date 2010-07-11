Sweet Lew?

Jeff Liebman (who works at OMB now) and Rob Nabors (who works for Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel) are supposedly the other contenders for the job. I’m not really qualified to say which one of the five candidates is best. But I'll offer a slightly informed opinion--and, seriously, only slightly--on the qualities the next OMB director ought to have.

The ability to run the department and the ability to work with other members of the administration are obviously important--more, I think, than many outsiders realize. The entire executive branch depends on OMB for advice and support. Incompetent management there can easily wreak havoc elsewhere.

In my ideal world, though, the next OMB director would also have another set of qualities: Strong policy beliefs and a willingness to express them. Orszag didn’t just take part in policy debates. Particularly early in the Obama term, he helped steer them. And while I didn’t necessarily share Orszag’s predisposition, which was a bit to my right, overall I think his was an important voice for balancing politics with policy. You only have to look at the health care plan, which retains Orszag’s key ideas about cost control, to see his impact.

The Obama inner circle is not full of people like him. Most of Obama’s closest advisers are operatives and strategists--that is, people who focus on how to communicate, how to push proposals through Congress, and how to win elections. Although the president needs people like that around him, he also needs people with strong beliefs about policy. Advisers like Larry Summers have that, as does the president himself. But I tend to think the upper ranks would benefit from one more wonkish voice.

Of course, if Obama picks a policy-focused OMB director who exerts a strong conservative influence on the administration, I’ll probably regret writing this.