Alex Massie's Best and Worst

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella's superb chip against Slovakia. Such coolness! Such precision! Such class! Under such pressure!

Runner-up: Sebastian Abreu's penalty in the shoot-out against Ghana. Audacious and nerveless in equal measure. Reminiscent of Panenka vs. West Germany in the 1976 European Championships.

Tournament Hero: Luis Suarez. A man's gotta do what a man's gotta do. Cunning and lithe in attack, Suarez also excelled in defense. His handball in the last minute of extra-time against Ghana gave his country a glimmer of a chance. What more could any player do in such circumstances? Vilified unfairly in the English press (who conveniently forget Jack Charton's deliberate handball in the 1966 semi-final) Suarez helped create the space for Diego Forlan's superb tournament. Uruguay needed them both. Suarez is a cocky nightmare for defenders; a move to Serie A seems likely.

Heartwarming Story of the Tournament: As you can tell, I've a lot of time for Uruguay. The Tiny Giant has awoken. If their young side make it through the marathon South American qualifying and if Diego Forlan can make it to another WCF at the age of 35 (not impossible) then they won't be under-estimated in 2014.