James Downie's Best and Worst

Best Goal: By miles (which, ironically, seemed like the distance the ball traveled), Giovanni van Bronckhorst against Uruguay. Simply unstoppable.

Most important goal (to Americans): Landon Donovan against Algeria, of course. To prove that soccer is now "mainstream," all you have to do is look at the many sports columnists (Bill Simmons, most notably), in their obligatory Lebron articles, using Donovan's goal as an example of what sports can be. Soccer in the United States needs to go from strength to strength to maintain its popularity (when the sport plateaued in the early 80s, it crashed, and took two to three decades to recover), and Donovan's goal has kept that momentum going.

Dumbest myth: "Spain are boring." This myth was predicated on the belief that any of their opponents actually tried to beat Spain. With the exception of Chile (whose 2-1 defeat to Spain was quite entertaining, and would have been more so but for a red card early on), every team Spain faced played not to lose. The precision and inevitability of Spain's victories were a sight to behold, and we may not see a side so clearly better than anyone else for a long time. If you want boring, look at England-Algeria. (Runner up: "Luis Suarez is a cheat.")

Best player: Xavi Hernandez, which makes sense, since he's also the best player in the world. Messi did not hurt his reputation, carrying Argentina through several games, but his struggles without service (especially against Germany, where he was often dropping back 35 or 40 yards to pick up the ball) showed how dependent wingers inherently are on playmakers like Xavi. Xavi, as always, took the blinding pace of the modern game, and made it look like everyone else was standing still. Runners up are Messi, Arjen Robben, and Diego Forlan, who showed the rest of the world what Atletico fans like myself already knew - he's the best striker in the world at the moment. Also of note: there was no individual equivalent in this World Cup to Fabio Cannavaro's airtight defense in 2006.