Secretary Sebelius, Read This Article

Hospital-acquired infections are the proverbial double-whammy. They make people sick and they force the country to spend more on health care. Cut down on infections and you’ve saved some money. And oh, by the way, you’ve saved a few lives too.

A few years ago, an engineer named Thomas Shaw came up with a way to accomplish that. Hospitals had adopted a new system for putting drugs into intravenous catheters. Basically, health care workers would screw specially fitted syringes into a matching receptacle, rather than the traditional method of injecting drugs into catheters with needles. But workers frequently let the tip of the screw-in syringe brush against something--a coat sleeve, a bed sheet, whatever--and pick up some germs. The germs went through the receptacles and catheters, and then into the patients' bloodstreams where they started infections.

Shaw came up with a new syringe design that, in effect, covered the opening until workers connected it to the catheter receptacle. (At least, that's how I understand it works.) His results were impressive: The device had nearly a 100 percent success rate, according to a 2007 independent study. That made it more effective than anything existing device makers could offer. It was cheaper, too.

But if a doctor admits you to a hospital today, chances are the staff there won’t be using Shaw’s invention. In a new and devastating article that appears in the Washington Monthly, journalist Mariah Blake explains why: