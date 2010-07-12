And Now, the Number of the Day

The number usually reported as “unemployment” only includes people actively seeking work. That leaves out people who are involuntarily working part-time and people who have grown discouraged and temporarily given up looking for a job.

If you count those people, as the Labor Department does in a measure called U-6, unemployment comes in at a whopping 16.5 percent. In other words, almost one out of every six Americans is working less than they desire.

The graph below charts U-6 over the past decade and shows that despite falling slightly since October 2009, it's still near a record high.