The Draft Boss Hogg Movement Is Alive!

I still can't believe this is happening:
Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour (R) is getting pushed by major Republican donors to enter the race for the GOP presidential nomination. Barbour, a two-term governor, described himself as a “fat redneck” with an “accent” in a recent interview with CNN.
Casino magnate Steve Wynn, a major Republican donor, is leading a group of friends who are encouraging Barbour to run, according to the New York Post. The two men became close while Wynn put together riverboat gaming operations on the Mississippi River.
Democrats believe the former Republican National Committee chairman and lobbyist may be a formidable candidate.
“He’d be very compelling and very formidable,” Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, told the Associated Press. Barbour currently heads the Republican Governors Association.
If I were a Republican, I'm not sure I'd trust Jack Markell's advice.