The Draft Boss Hogg Movement Is Alive!

I still can't believe this is happening:

Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour (R) is getting pushed by major Republican donors to enter the race for the GOP presidential nomination. Barbour, a two-term governor, described himself as a “fat redneck” with an “accent” in a recent interview with CNN.

Casino magnate Steve Wynn, a major Republican donor, is leading a group of friends who are encouraging Barbour to run, according to the New York Post. The two men became close while Wynn put together riverboat gaming operations on the Mississippi River.