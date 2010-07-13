A Reaction From the Streets of Catalonia

A Barcelonian friend insisted to me that Saturday’s event was not separatist, a view echoed by international news reports, characteristic of which was the BBC’s description of the protestors as demanding “greater autonomy.” Yet that claim was belied by the signs I saw insisting that “Catalonia is not Spain,” “Catalonia is the next nation in Europe,” and the many posters, in the shape of hands, held by protestors of all ages emblazoned with “Adeu Espanya” or, “Goodbye Spain” in Catalan. Whatever the message of Saturday’s protest, it is certainly a testament to Catalan pride that a million people from all over the region could be called into Barcelona’s streets on such short notice. But even then, anti-independence Catalans found ways to poo-poo Saturday’s demonstration. When I mentioned the disputed figures to a federalist member of the Catalonian regional parliament, he dryly replied, “1 million Catalonians turned out; 6 million didn’t.”

Yet the very next day, Barcelona was a completely different city. The red and yellow horizontally-striped flags of Catalonia, ubiquitous on Saturday, had been replaced by Spanish ones. Attending a soccer-viewing party perched high up on a balcony overlooking the Avienda Diagonal, (one of Barcelona’s main thoroughfares), I viewed a city that was almost completely empty, with only buses and a few scattered cars occupying the road. An estimated 75% of televisions in Catalonia tuned into last week’s Spain-Germany semi-final, a number that might have had something to do with the fact that Barcelona was one of a handful of cities not to install an outdoor screen to broadcast the match. Last Sunday, however, city authorities relented, and thousands gathered to watch the game in one of the city’s major square.

And when Spain won…well, it would be hard to tell that just hours before, the city was being overrun by protestors literally waving goodbye to Spain. Traffic was holed up throughout downtown, certainly not to the extent that it was in Madrid, but Barcelona nonetheless had the jubilant and chaotic feel of any American city whose team has just won a national championship. To be sure, the evident enthusiasm for La Roja, as the national team is called, may have more to do with the squad’s strong Catalan composition rather than some newfound Spanish pride. Five of the national team’s players were born in Catalonia and seven of those on the field last Sunday play for Barcelona’s club team. Indeed, Carles Puyol, the defender who looks like a 70’s hair rocker and who scored the decisive goal, was born in the tiny, north Catalan village of La Pobla de Segur. But the crowds in the streets were chanting “Viva Espanya!” all the same.

Aghast at the site of so many Spanish flags, a young fan told me that “This has never happened before in Barcelona.” When I asked him if he was from Catalonia, he replied firmly, “No, I am from Spain.”