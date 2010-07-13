One More Reply to Bradford Plumer

Bradford Plumer quotes at length a post called “ Debunking Jim Manzi in 5 Easy Steps . ” He lost me at hello.

Here is what the author of the original post says in Step 1 of his debunking:

1. "There is only one SRES scenario that reasonably tracks real world emissions growth per observations and infrastructure legacy: A1FI."

There’s a lot of jargon there for the uninitiated. The background is that the IPCC considers a range of scenarios (“SRES scenarios”) for global development over the next century. Each scenario is an integrated picture of population growth, economic development, technological change, and so forth. They describe six of these as “marker scenarios” that are meant to represent a reasonable range of possible future paths of development. The IPCC says that all individual marker scenarios “should be considered equally sound.” The IPCC also generates projections for a range of possible warming levels for each scenario. The scenario labeled A1F1, as indicated in my original post , is the one of these six with the highest projected emissions over the course of twenty-first century, and therefore the one with the greatest projected warming.

In plain English, the author is claiming in Step 1 that emissions over the past several years have tracked scenario A1F1 more closely than others, and that because of this, plus our “infrastructure legacy,” we should use scenario A1F1 alone when estimating the possible range of warming the world will face in the future. He then proceeds to use this as the starting point for an alternative cost / benefit comparison that “debunks” my argument in Steps 2 through 5.