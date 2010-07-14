Stephen Walt Even Less Informed Than I Thought

Stephan Walt writes, "Israel has been following the Likudnik/neoconservative/Christian Zionist program for several decades now." Apparently Walt does not realize that non-Likud parties have governed Israel for large chunks of the last three decades? Or perhaps he thinks that non-Likud governments have been following the Likudnik/neoconservative/Christian Zionist program all along, in which case he's unaware that the Likudnik/neoconservative/Christian Zionist program does not include things like, oh, this: