George Carlin's Lost Soccer Routine

Sports fans in America love to talk about scores. What was the score? Did we score? How did we score? I like it when we score!

But when we talk about soccer, one of our complaints is that there isn't enough scoring. 'Hey Joe, watch the World Cup last night? Yeah, I tried, but they only scored twice. There's not enough scoring.'

It's like listening to teenage boys talk about their Saturday night date. 'Did you score? Yeah. I scored. Did you score? Of course I scored, you think I wouldn't score? I bet a I scored more than you.'

When we're not obsessing about the score, we're talking about flopping. 'That guy flopped last night!' And it's always players on the other team who flop. Our guys don't flop. The American team would never flop! Why? Because flopping is not manly. Standing up is manly; being erect is manly. Manly is taking a hit, then getting up and asking for more. But flopping? No!

Then there's the box. The area. Our boys are always trying to get into the area. Why? Because that's where you score! Get your balls into the area and score! Got to be quick, though. Get it past the other team's defenders--they don't want you to score. They don't even want the ball to be near the box, and if it does get near, they'll do their best to keep it out. They don't want our boys to put it in! But we do. We hope that our team will put it in and score!"