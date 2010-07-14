That Old Black Magic

If this isn't evidence, I'm not sure what is. And, of course, keep in mind that the natural growth of the economy causes revenue to rise naturally. If tax rates remain the same, revenue will generally rise. It's possible for the revenue-increasing effects of economic growth to overwhelm the revenue-decreasing effects of tax cuts (indeed, this often happens in the short run.) In other words, for tax revenue to be lower in absolute levels nine years after the passage of a tax cut passage is really hard. I don't think even the most determined critic of the bush tax cuts would have predicted such a miserable result.

Now, to be sure, this isn't proof that the Bush tax cuts caused revenue to decrease. Such a thing is unprovable: you can't recreate the exact same economic conditions under two different tax systems. Instead, economists rely upon models to project the effect of tax rates, and all serious economists agree that the Bush tax cuts reduced revenues. Even Bush's own economists will concede as much when pressed.

In any case, the GOP's absolute belief in tax cuts and total lack of interest in deficit reduction remains utterly unabated from the Bush years. The anti-deficit rhetoric of the Obama years has obscured the fact that the party is utterly unreformed.