Why Books Are Better Than Soccer

[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

When Jon was away last week, his TNR colleagues rented out his office for various nefarious activities, one of which was the filming of a Bloggingheads.tv episode, where I debated Matt Yglesias. The clip below features our discussion of whether something is lost when people read fewer books and more blogs. And if you keep watching you will see a few minutes of soccer-bashing.

The whole video, which includes discussions of LeBron James, Matt's trip to China, and Indian politics is here.