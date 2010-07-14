On A Subway Platform Far Far Away

Conventional crime may be down in New York City, but there appears to be a shocking rise in imperial abductions:

Another thing I'd notice is that this is another instance where it was naively predicted that the "Senate will not sit still for this" but, as it turned out, the Senate did sit still for this. My guess is that, after months of extended negotiations, the Senate's response was whittled down to the establishment of a commission to study methods of reducing future princess abductions, which in turn was ultimately filibustered to death and quietly abandoned over recess.