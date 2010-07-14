Marco Rubio's New Ideas

Marco Rubio, the fresh young face of GOP right-wingery, has a new 12-point plan to grow the economy. It's virtually identical to the agenda of the George W. Bush administration. Every idea is to either pursue Bush's agenda or to return things to where they were when Bush held office.

In keeping with the theme, 8 of Rubio's points are either cutting taxes or halting tax increases:

Marco’s 12 Simple Ways To Grow Our Economy:

IDEA #1: Permanently Extend The 2001 And 2003 Tax Cuts: Allowing the 2001 and 2003 tax cuts to sunset would be the largest tax increase in American history, and would fundamentally harm small businesses, which are the job creators in our economy. If we do not make these tax cuts permanent, the child tax credit will fall, the marriage penalty will be re-imposed, working families and small businesses will see their income tax rates jump, capital gains and dividends will increase, and the death tax will return to a prohibitive 55 percent.

IDEA #2: Cut Taxes On American Businesses.



IDEA #2: Cut Taxes On American Businesses. More than any other tax, the corporate tax hurts economic growth and reduces living standards. Unfortunately, the United States has the second highest corporate tax rate of any advanced industrial economy. By cutting this tax, we can spur job creation in America and build a more competitive economic environment to attract businesses from across the world.

IDEA #3: Permanently End The Death Tax.

IDEA #4: Ending Double Taxation.

IDEA #5: Reform the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT).

IDEA #6: Fundamentally Reform The U.S. Tax Code.

IDEA #7: Stop The Value-Added Tax.

IDEA #8: Repeal And Replace ObamaCare.

IDEA #9: Prevent A National Energy Tax.

IDEA #10: Oppose Efforts To Strip Away Workers' Right To A Secret Ballot.

IDEA #11: Halt Regulations That Are Hurting Job Creation.

IDEA #12: Promote Economic Growth And Job Creation Through Trade. We must continue reducing barriers to free and fair trade. We should adopt the free trade agreements that have already been negotiated with Colombia, Panama, South Korea and other nations around the world. We should also insist that other countries reduce their own barriers to trade so that American goods can find new markets.

I'd further note that most of Rubio's points involve either increasing the deficit or preventing measures to decrease it, and zero of them involve reducing the deficit.