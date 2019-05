Sting once sang a song about how the Russians love their children, too. Apparently Ohioans do not:

A 56-year-old Cleves woman was sentenced to six months in jail on Wednesday after being found guilty of giving children at a church day-care center a supplement that made them sleep.

Pamela Hartley was convicted in May of six counts of child endangering.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Melissa Powers said Hartley “was knocking them out and making them sleep to make her job easier.’’