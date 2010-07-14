Garbage In, Garbage Out

The Congressional Budget Office forecasts the budget deficit between 2010 and 2020 at nearly $7.4 trillion. Against that baseline, the $64 billion added by the House-passed measure would be about a 0.9-percent increase. The $18 billion ultimately approved by the Senate actually is projected to decrease the deficit by $657 million over 10 years.

Sharp? Hardly. Something the size of the 2009 stimulus bill might be, but no one with the power to make it happen is proposing anything remotely that large.

Their question is as useful as asking, “Would you support lunar exploration if the moon were made of green cheese?” Some people would say yes, and some would say no, but either way, the result is without news value. It’s an insane hypothetical.

When pollsters asked people to choose, straight up, between leaving employment to the private sector and having government spend on job creation, respondents split evenly, 48 to 48.