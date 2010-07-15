Obama Needs To Start Talking About Race

If he wants his new AIDS strategy to work.

Better late than never: On Tuesday, the White House launched a national strategy to fight HIV and AIDS, vowing to cut HIV infection rates by one quarter within five years. Astonishingly, this marked the first time that a U.S. administration has formulated a comprehensive plan to battle a disease that has killed more than 575,000 Americans. The strategy came with some fine-sounding words from President Barack Obama by way of introduction. “Our country is at a crossroads,” he stated. “Right now, we are experiencing a domestic epidemic that demands a renewed commitment, increased public attention and leadership.” Few would quarrel with that, and Obama deserves credit for ordering the strategy drawn up in the first place. But the president’s own statements were lacking in one crucial area: As is his wont, he drastically downplayed the importance of race, referring to it not at all in his introductory statement to the strategy, and giving it only the briefest of mentions in his White House remarks.

This evasion verges on the indefensible. To speak of the HIV/AIDS crisis and not give due emphasis to the vast racial disparities that characterize it is absurd. African-Americans number around half the people currently living with HIV or AIDS in the U.S., despite representing only about 13 percent of the total population. Almost 40 percent of those who have died from AIDS in the U.S. have been black. The rate of AIDS diagnoses is approximately ten times higher among blacks than among Caucasians. A black man in the U.S. has a one in 16 chance of becoming HIV positive in his lifetime, compared to a one in 104 chance for his white compatriot. For women, the figures are even more shocking: one in 30 for a black woman compared to one in 588 for a white woman.

If Obama required further grim proof of the racial dynamics at work, he need only look at the city in which he resides. Last year, a Washington D.C. Health Department study found that at least 3 percent of the residents of the District of Columbia were HIV positive or had full-blown AIDS—a statistic that easily meets the technical definition of an epidemic. Around 76 percent of those infected with HIV in Washington are African-American, according to the National Institutes of Health. “Our rates are higher than West Africa,” Shannon L. Hader, the director of the District’s HIV/AIDS administration, told the Washington Post. “They’re on par with Uganda and some parts of Kenya.”

To be fair to Obama, the new national strategy does refer to some of these issues. And Obama has occasionally engaged indirectly with the broader issue of race and HIV. Back in 2006, before the White House loomed, he and his wife took HIV tests during a trip to Kenya, with the intention of lessening the stigma around the virus. And just last month, various experts assembled for a White House meeting on black men and HIV—though the president himself does not appear to have attended.