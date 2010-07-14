In The Shadows Of The Sacred Family, Catalonia Rises

The first time I saw Antoni Gaudi’s phantasmagoric Church of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona it was unfinished. That was 1965. On another visit, perhaps two decades later, it was still unfinished. And when I returned there on Monday it was not yet completed, although I heard from the conversational buzz around me the years 2012 and 2013. One dour looking pessimist uttered “2017” as the first possible date that the cathedral would really match its dreamer’s vision. I have not the slightest idea which of these deadlines will turn out to be correct.

But a finished Sacred Family will not be like the architectural mystery with which Spain and its tourists have lived for all these decades. For years and years, after all, its aspiring towers reached literally for the skies—that is, without protection from the rains or storms, open to the elements. At least, that’s how I remember it. Simply not closed.

It’s actually easy now to imagine the last work being done. And, therefore, imagine the church in all its glorious visual adventure. But even from what was already there, I had forgotten the modern aesthetic that lurked in what we had not yet been taught to think of as post-modern. Still, looking closely, you see the same vaunting inspiration that stirred Picasso—after all, the two were both Spaniards- and, then, other artists of delicate symmetry. Especially from the inside one is reminded of the vast reach to the skies of contemporary architecture. Faith and no faith.

In 1965, lefty souls would not visit what they called, with a tight venomous curl of the lips, “Franco Spain.” I don’t recall what kind of crisis of conscience this put us through. Maybe none. I knew that the trip was not a political pilgrimage which, unlike their trips, were: to Russia, to East Germany (can you imagine?), to Czechoslovakia and, already then, People’s China. But we did meet pleasant and maybe brave “heroes” of the Spanish Republic who, for some reason, hated George Orwell and his Homage to Catalonia.