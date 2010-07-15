"Hell No" Is No Platform

Since Sarah Palin coined this imaginative slogan, it has taken on the function of analysis, inspiration, program for the Republicans and for their outlier allies. But, of course, it is not any of these.

Like "yes, we can" in 2008, it is exhortative. As it happens, the Obama chant became a decisive and mortifying flop when the president failed even in his most easy symbolic chore to dislodge the Guantanamo SP prisoners from the big jail house at the southern tip of Cuba when his Democratic congressional allies simply wouldn't have them in their districts. Obama then tried to export them to Yemen...and, oops, something terrible happened in Yemen.

Now that we know that the Obama pre-presidency was motivated domestically mostly by feel-good social democracy which, after all, had no history in power, we can understand the resentments of the White House loyalists who thought that words and emotions were a political program. Even those parts of his program that are programmatic failed to cohere because they were up for barter almost on the first day they were offered up.

Well, the "give 'em hell" Republicans are facing a similar situation.