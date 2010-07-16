Least-Bad Options

Take The Economist’s claim (June 24) that defeat would be “a disaster” because first, “The narrow aim of denying al-Qaeda a haven…would become impossible to achieve.” At this late date, can it be disputed that, as we have been hearing for well nigh a decade ad nauseam, al-Qaeda is not a nation-state but an opportunistic, border-crossing network? If there are indeed 50 to 100 al-Qaeda operatives on the territory of Afghanistan, as Leon Panetta recently said, and if there are “more than 300” on Pakistani territory, according to National Counterterrorism Center Director Michael Leiter, the need for more than 100,000 NATO troops on Afghan soil is, to say the least, highly exaggerated, even as the network has established its functional nodes “in unruly parts of northern Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia,” as The Economist acknowledges in the dependent clause of an uncharacteristically clumsy sentence. Perhaps the bad syntax reflects a poor argument getting stuck in their collective throat.

As for their second claim—that the U. S. is in effect a peace-keeper, since “a Western withdrawal would leave Afghanistan vulnerable to a civil war that might suck in the local powers, including Iran, Pakistan, India and Russia”—there is already a war that has sucked in NATO powers, and the U. S. cannot be the whole world’s vacuum-filler of last resort.

The Economist’s third point is true: “Defeat in Afghanistan would mark a humiliation for the West, and for NATO, that would give succor to its foes in the world.” Indeed, there is the humiliation of pulling back—which might well be unavoidable if the cost of staying in full force is too high and the alternative is decent. Which takes us to the fourth point, an apt reminder: “[D]o not forget the Afghan people. Having invaded their country, the West has a duty to return it to them in a half-decent state.” But again, what if a half-decent state is not in prospect, at least in roughly half the country? What if Karzai’s corrupt, crooked, drug-selling and warlord-heavy regime cannot deliver it? Then, even if Afghanis much prefer NATO to the Taliban, there may be no practical way to deliver what they want. The U. S. was fully justified in overthrowing the Taliban and al-Qaeda in 2001. The current war is a different war, and the former rationale—however defensible at the time—is not infinitely renewable.

Andrew Bacevich argued last week that Barack Obama’s enter-while-dressing-to-exit strategy lacks both coherence and moral force; that Obama, the “would-be messiah,” is asking “young Americans to die for a cause in which he manifestly does not believe and yet refuses to forsake.”

True, the counterinsurgent strategy known by the anodyne label nation-building is unimpressive to date. It does not smell like victory. It smells like temporizing. It looks like circle-squaring. Where I disagree with Bacevich is on the subject of whether Obama is “deserving of contempt.” Obama made, I think, a bad judgment, predicated not only on political caution but on a futile hope—that Karzai is a wagon that both Afghanistan and America ought to be hitched to. That all the options were hard was not his doing.