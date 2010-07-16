Arizona’s Long Hot Summer

Last week’s filing of the anticipated federal lawsuit against Arizona’s controversial immigration law--set to take effect July 29--all but guarantees the issue will continue to roil debate. Despite the controversy—and President Obama’s repeated denunciations of the law--21 states may follow Arizona’s lead, having discussed or introduced “copy-cat” legislation.

Off the front pages, the heat continues to build on other fronts. Nineteen business groups from across Arizona--citing the burden of boycotts from cities, counties, states, performers, and other groups--collectively urged the federal government to reform our immigration system. The signatories are also troubled by the “unintended consequences” of Arizona Senate Bill 1070, including damage to the state’s relationship with its biggest trading partner (Mexico) and community tensions.

While they acknowledge the frustration of the current broken immigration system and its outsized impact on Arizona, they insist that it is the federal government’s responsibility--and duty--to fix it. They support a four-pronged approach: strengthen border security; implement a secure system for employers to verify legal workers; require non-criminal immigrants living in the United States illegally to register, learn English, and pay fines and fees to legalize; and establish a market-based legal immigration process that will meet the needs of our nation’s economy.