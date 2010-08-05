The Faith Continent

Personal religious experience is a notoriously hard thing to write about. Reading about other people’s spiritual raptures is usually as dull as reading about their dreams. But Dalrymple manages to make his subjects’ spiritual adventures fascinating, turning them into intricately wrought narratives that illuminate areas of Indian life that are usually impenetrable to outsiders. His book delves into the world of an idol maker in Tamil Nadu, a wandering bard in Rajasthan, a guilt-ridden Tibetan monk in Dharamsala and, in the one chapter that leaves India’s borders, a female Sufi mystic in Pakistan. With empathy and an admirable lack of sensationalism, Dalrymple introduces readers to temple prostitutes and even to a group of tantrics who dwell in a cremation ground and drink from the cured skulls of suicides and virgins. Their lives may sound lurid, but Dalrymple renders them as a touching community of outcasts.

Like all religious systems, those in India are responsible for many cruelties and injustices. But they also have brilliant ways of making room for people who have no place at all in other societies. Were they born in the United States, some of Dalrymple’s tantric sadhus would probably be homeless; but in Bengal, they have a feared but recognized niche, “living in a mystical anarchy in a great open-air lunatic asylum for the divinely mad.” (Of course, they cannot hide completely from the modern world’s demands. One of the skull-feeders Dalrymple meets refuses to be interviewed for fear of embarrassing his ophthamologist sons in New Jersey).

Nine Lives begins with “The Nun’s Tale,” the story of a thirty-eight-year-old Jain nun named Prasannamati Mataji. Jain monks and nuns live lives of extreme austerity: as Dalrymple writes, “Buddhist ascetics shave their heads; Jains pluck their hair out by the roots. Buddhist monks beg for food; Jains have to have their food given to them without asking. All they can do is to go out on gowkari—the word used to describe the grazing of a cow—and signal their hunger by curving their right arm over their shoulder.” Their commitment to nonviolence is nearly absolute: Jain ascetics cannot stand on the grass or travel in vehicles, either of which could kill tiny creatures. They refuse root vegetables, which cannot be harvested without killing the entire plant, and reject modern medicine because its creation involves the torture or death of animals.

It is a severe life, but by allowing Mataji’s story to unfold in her own words Dalrymple conveys some of its beauty. “Going into the unknown world and confronting it without a single rupee in our pockets means that differences between rich and poor, educated and illiterate, all vanish, and a common humanity emerges,” she tells him. “As wanderers, we monks and nuns are free of shadows from the past…There is a wonderful sense of lightness, living each day as it comes, with no sense of ownership, no weight, no burden.” And yet human attachment sneaks up on Mataji. Jain nuns wander in pairs so as to avoid attack, and for twenty years Mataji was inseparable from another nun, Prayogamati. Then Prayogamati became horribly ill, and, to end her suffering she undertook sallekhana, the process of ritually starving oneself to death, a sanctified end that Jains consider very different than suicide. The story concludes with a bit of a shock. I will not give it away, except to say that it raises profound questions about the tensions between love and non-attachment—tensions that animate the entire book. Mataji makes a great sacrifice, which may be interpreted either as a sign of her ultimate renunciation or as a final failure to transcend passion and despair.

Since most of Dalrymple’s subjects are earnest, eccentric seekers, his kaleidoscopic book downplays the conservative and restrictive elements of India’s religions, particularly regarding sex and gender. Occasionally, his terrifically appealing affection for India’s spiritual landscape creeps close to romanticism. “Sexuality in India has always been regarded as the subject of legitimate and sophisticated inquiry,” he writes in a passage about erotic Hindu sculpture. That is true to a degree, but it’s also true that many Indians interpret their religions to sanction hideous sexual repression. Honor killings, for example, remain a scourge in the country’s north.