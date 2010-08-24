Forever Young

In the first decades of the twentieth century, Serge Voronoff, a French surgeon of Russian extraction, fell into the spotlight of Europe’s fringe scientific community by developing a procedure that promised to restore aging men to the vitality of their youth. The Voronoff Method, as it was called, entailed grafting the testicular glands of chimpanzees onto elderly men. Not surprisingly, it was met with some hesitation. But Voronoff persisted, and by 1923, as Time magazine reported, “700 of the world's leading surgeons applauded the success of his work” at a conference in London. By 1934, Yeats, Hamsun and Freud had all undergone a variation of the procedure (they were “Steinached”—an early form of the vasectomy) and Voronoff secured his place in medical quackery.

The pursuit of immortality is an ancient longing, of course. It traces its origins back to the earliest days of scientific inquiry, and despite an unbroken history of failure, it has managed to survive into the twenty-first century. While its proponents are now few and far between, immortalists still maintain a toehold in popular culture, appealing to romanticized visions of science with schemes that range from mildly bizarre to outright insane. Occasionally, as with Voronoff, they even stumble into a degree of celebrity. In his lively and immensely interesting book, Jonathan Weiner looks into this strange field and asks what leads someone to defy collective wisdom—worse, collective knowledge—and devote their life to fighting life’s end.

For Weiner, the motivating questions are deceptively basic: Why aren’t we immortal? What if death is actually a failure of science rather than a foregone conclusion? Suspending disbelief, as his subject certainly requires him to do, he poses these questions to Aubrey de Grey, an off-kilter Cambridge academic and self-taught leader in the field. For de Grey, the answers are obvious: death is not fundamentally different from cancer or AIDS. It is a manageable disease that has yet to be cured.

According to some bio-gerontologists (the graceless term for de Grey’s field of research) death is the result of bad somatic housekeeping. As our bodies deteriorate, we lose the ability to manage cellular collapse, and eventually, cumulative damage takes its toll. To put it bluntly, death is “simply a problem of garbage disposal.” If you ask de Grey, he has a slightly more radical take. Eternal life, he says, is embedded in our genes, and in order to realize it, we must cross the threshold from preventing disease to eliminating it entirely. Laying out his theory over binge sessions in Cambridge bars, de Grey maintains that immortality could be achieved by genetic tweaking, complemented by the occasional invasive surgery. For mad scientists in 2010, chasing immortality is no longer about finding the fountain of youth; it is about incremental—and decidedly less sexy—technical gains.