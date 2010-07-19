And so, it seemed entirely natural, to me anyway, that, before embracing this new life, Joel decided he needed to bicycle across the country with some friends who would understand all of this without ever having to say a word about it.

Coming home can make a soldier want to hit the road. Sometimes the goal is to return to war, but, more often, it is simply to keep moving, to embark on another journey. Popular culture tends to pathologize this instinct. Witness Martin Sheen’s demoralized Lieutenant Willard in the opening moments of Apocalypse Now, holed up in a Saigon hotel room, kissing with the end of a lit cigarette a photo of his wife and pondering the emptiness of home as the snapshot sizzles: “When I was here, I wanted to be there. When I was there, all I could think of was getting back into the jungle.” It’s an old story of course. In antiquity, we find Homer’s Odysseus, who reaches home after a decade of war and another of wandering, returning to a difficult reunion with his family. Happiness is clouded by a prophecy: If Odysseus wants to die peacefully one day, an old man in his bed, he must embark on another trek to find a nation ignorant of the sea and, once there, bury an oar in tribute to Poseidon. Tennyson, perhaps unwilling to believe that the warrior-wanderer could bear the “still hearth” of home, provided a different ending to the story, one of perpetual adventure: “I am a part of all that I have met,” his Ulysses explains, “Yet all experience is an arch wherethrough / Gleams that untravelled world whose margin fades / For ever and for ever when I move.”

This restlessness, the disconcerting sense that “here,” no matter the delight that homecoming brings, is not “there,” is something I’ve noticed even in the most well-adjusted soldiers. One of them, a former student now commanding a company in Afghanistan, where he spends his share of nights in a foxhole, captured the paradox this way: “I can’t decide if I want to live here and do this forever or leave and never come back.” On the other end of the spectrum, a veteran general told me that coming home, joyful as it is, nevertheless carries with it an enduring “sadness … in knowing that this was the most significant time of your life. And that’s not to denigrate marriage, or babies, or grandbabies, or events … but it is to say that one knows that you might never contribute fully like this again.”

In the New York City sports bar, as the national anthem blared from one of the televisions broadcasting the NBA Finals, Dan, Pete, and Joel looked at one another and smiled at their instinct, even here, to come to attention, as they have done automatically for so many years. When the singer concluded with a rousing, pre-game “Come on!” we all shrugged our shoulders, and Pete said, “Yeah, that’s the way I always remember it.”

Ulysses and his comrades set sail again because they could not bear to stay home. Joel, Dan, and Pete strike me as voyagers of a different kind. Their epic journey, bridging as it does the community of warriors they have left behind and the civilian society they are poised to join, seems, instead, a way of learning how to come home.

Elizabeth D. Samet is a professor of English at the U.S. Military Academy and the author of Soldier’s Heart: Reading Literature Through Peace and War at West Point. The opinions she expresses here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Military Academy, the Department of the Army, or the Department of Defense.

