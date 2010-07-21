Animal Spirits

In 2003, PETA launched its “Holocaust on Your Plate” campaign. For two years, the group disseminated brochures and exhibited posters that juxtaposed pictures of concentration camp victims with pictures from factory farms and abattoirs. The most insidious of these images showed a pile of human corpses next to a pile of dead pigs. PETA’s message was clear: using animal products is a kind of Shoah. The exhibit was accompanied by a text proclaiming that “the leather sofa and handbag are the moral equivalent of the lampshades made from the skins of people killed in the death camps.” That is, humans and animals have the same moral worth. Or as Ingrid Newkirk, the head of PETA, once said in an interview, “A rat is a pig is a dog is a boy. They are all mammals.”

Newkirk’s syllogism is perhaps more pertinent than one would think. On April 20, the Supreme Court struck down a law banning the sale of videos portraying animal cruelty. The law was crafted in 1999 to fight “crush films,” videos in which kittens, puppies, or other small and cute animals are slowly crushed or impaled by women wearing heels. It was overturned when a Virginia native named Robert Stevens appealed his three-year prison sentence for selling videos of dog-fighting and his case made its way to the Court. The majority ruling, written by Justice Roberts, stated that federal law had overreached: dog fighting and crush films were not the same as child pornography.

In his new book, Wesley J. Smith takes aim at Newkirk’s statement, and PETA, and the animal rights movement, and the belief that valuing humans over animals is a form of discrimination. Smith, a lawyer by training, stopped practicing in the mid-1980s to become a writer and commentator; the majority of his work has presented a conservative approach to medical ethics. The premise of his book is that granting animals the same ontological or even legal status will diminish “the unique status of humans.” Humans, Smith argues, are the only moral creatures: they have innate moral worth and their well-being always takes precedence over the well-being of animals, who are amoral creatures. Humans do indeed have a moral obligation to promote animal welfare, but they are also entitled to use animals, particularly if the use of animals alleviates human suffering.

Smith’s defense of human exceptionalism piggybacks (if you’ll pardon the expression) on his work in medical ethics. If we adopt the viewpoint of the philosopher Peter Singer, who believes that personhood should be based on cognitive capacity and so animals deserve equal consideration with humans in determining the greatest good for the largest number, we are saying that it might be preferable to experiment on developmentally disabled humans over some fully functioning primates. Not surprisingly, Smith spends considerable time combating Singer, whose “subversion of human exceptionalism and of the intrinsic sanctity of human life is the precondition for animal rights/liberation advocacy.”