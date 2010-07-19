Obama's Agenda And The Deficit

Second, Krauthammer utterly omits the huge ramp up in defense spending that began under the previous administration. He proceeds to denounce Obama's hidden plot to create a tax increase to pay for his domestic spending, but of course defense spending needs to be paid for with taxes, too. (And Bush never matched his defense increases with tax hikes or spending cuts elsewhere.) There's no real way to square this disconnect except as a function of the fact that he favors high defense spending and wants to paint Obama as radical.

Third, it's highly unrealistic to presume that the cost savings used to finance the Affordable Care Act would be sitting on the table if Obama hadn't scooped them up to cover the uninsured. Those savings were bargained for in exchange for covering the uninsured. Medical providers well be getting some thirty million new subsidized customers, so they're willing to make concessions elsewhere in exchange. Some of the cuts are literally not possible without covering the uninsured -- one of the largest cuts comes from reducing reimbursements to hospitals who treat the indigent, because there will now be fewer indigent patients.

In any case, there was no plausible path to extracting hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts from providers without offering an increase in coverage for the uninsured. If you want to cut Medicare, the most realistic option has always been means-testing. The Affordable Care Act has done nothing to foreclose this option.