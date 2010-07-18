Murder In Dubai: The Mossad

You may recall the death of Mahmoud al-Mabhouh, actually the killing of al-Mabhouh, God rest his soul or, better yet, inshallah. The “victim” was a top man in Hamas whose personal achievements were plenty, mostly the taking of innocent human life. The Israelis had promised themselves to get him, and they did.

No Palestinian murderer could be safe as long as the Mossad was permitted to forge passports.

So, on the discovery of the corpus delicti and the suspicion that it was the Jews who’d done him in, everybody went bananas about the falsified travel documents. And, yes, there were a few, including ones from -as I recall- the U.K., Australia, Germany and other countries who did their dirty business the clean way.

Well, here’s a delicious report from the Weekly Standard about the case of the dead Hamasnik, the shame of the Mossad and the tragic end of a murderer.