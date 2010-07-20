Justice Begins at Home

To put the matter even more starkly, how can the United States legitimately claim the right to promote democracy and human rights at the same time that, at home, it is becoming somewhat less democratic, and a great deal less just? Of course, it is crucial that we debate such questions as whether or not liberal internationalism is feasible, whether or not it is a flag of convenience for empire, and whether or not such interventions are in the interest of the United States. But some recent data originally presented on the blog Afferent Input, and recently re-posted on the Clusterstock site, about the profound deepening of economic and social inequality in America over the past 30 years, suggests that we may, all of us, whatever side we take in this debate, in fact be getting things precisely backwards. If these data are right, our first order of business almost certainly should be to look long and searchingly at what is happening at home before trying to figure out what the United States should be doing overseas and south of the Rio Grande.

Whether it is an income gap between the top 1 percent of the U.S. population that controls one-third of the country’s wealth and the 50 percent of it that owns 2.5 percent of that wealth (the worst disparity we have seen since the 1920s), or the fact that, despite the rise of the IRA and the 401(k), the top 10 percent of Americans still own 90.3 percent of U.S. stocks, bonds, and mutual funds (so much for the populist grandstanding of the Wall Street shills on the business channels), ours is a country that, in terms of its material realities, is less just than it has been for almost a century. Adjusted for inflation, real average earnings have not increased in 50 years either, and the U.S. income spread is a little under twice the average in other developed countries, and American social mobility—in our national mythology, supposedly the country’s strong suit—is lower than the Canadian, French, or German averages.

As Deep Throat famously aid, follow the money. In 2008, a successful House race cost $1.4 million and, for the Senate, $9 million. It should be self-evident that what this means is that it now requires so much money to be elected to national, and even to state or municipal office, in the United States that politicians are bound to be in the pocket of their donors. And these are hardly likely to come from that lower 50 percent of the American population, are they? If you doubt this, look at how easily Wall Street and Silicon Valley—candidate Barack Obama’s principal financial backers in 2008—got off in the recent financial reform bill. Yes, we have universal suffrage, and relatively honest law courts. But calling this corrupt, dysfunctional system democracy seems like an exercise in denial, when it is not plain old American self-love.

In 1914, as the Afferent Input data show, France and the United States had roughly the same income gap, with the top decile of income share in both countries somewhat over 40 percent and climbing to close to 50 percent at the depth of the Great Depression. After World War II, and basically until the early 1980s (when, er, who was president, by the way?), U.S. and French income disparities were roughly equal. No, it was not morning in America, as only African Americans, who remained skeptical about President Reagan when majorities in almost every other major demographic group looked at him favorably, seemed to realize. Since then, the level in France has remained fairly stable while U.S. levels have climbed dramatically, and still are climbing.

Imagine that in 1914, when France’s colonial empire was at its zenith, the miners described by Zola in Germinal, or the slum dwellers in the novels of Jules Valles, had dismissed their own concerns instead focusing approvingly on France’s right to an empire because of a civilizing mission it alone could carry out (shades of the contemporary cant about American exceptionalism and America’s self-correcting constitutional system that makes our country “inherently good,” as one liberal policy analyst—forget about Michelle Bachmann—unapologetically put it a couple of years ago). One can’t: The suggestion is preposterous on its face. But if that’s right, why, then, should we? Indeed, how can we dare to do so?