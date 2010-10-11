Still the Spymaster

The week I opened up John le Carré’s latest bitter excavation of the spiritual affinities of criminal Russians and their Western counterparts, ten Russian spies under deep cover for somewhat indeterminate purposes were rounded up in America. Meanwhile, in Siberia, the mayor of a fishing village on Lake Baikal was on trial at the behest of the FSB, the country’s chief domestic security agency, charged with abuse of power for having filed suit (on public safety grounds) against a resort under construction. (The resort in question happened to be owned by the FSB.) I could practically hear le Carré chuckle offstage. The Cold War may have ended in ambiguous triumph, but the new world is not running short of sinister material for the master transnational moralist of our time. In le Carré’s world, apparent coincidence is only a conspiracy yet unmasked. He is, like the British agents who pull strings throughout his latest adventure in unintended consequences, “professionally disposed against the workings of chance.”

It is not altogether surprising—but it is good news for literature nonetheless—that le Carré’s flair for the gut-wrenching drama of betrayed honor has survived as handily as Moscow’s nomenklatura-oligarch complex. Soviet Communism may have been swept into the septic tank of history, but “dark forces” have the run of East and West alike. Russian ruthlessness remains a given, and criminal rackets—some incorporated, some not—now arrange the double and triple crosses. There are still apparatchiks who try to disentangle themselves from their wicked organizations. They are still at risk when they try to take refuge with their putative allies on the other side of the looking glass—who have, as it turns out, permanent interests of their own.

Le Carré is in excellent form with his latest variation of the formula. It is hard to spell out the particulars of his new novel without spoiling the surprises, including the micro-surprises coiled within the macro ones. Plot summary is worse than a bore—it amounts to theft of a reader’s experience. Suffice it to say that some of the good guys are so hard to distinguish from the bad guys in his new thriller that this reader was left with a sublime chill. Don’t jump ahead, but the last page of the book purports to reprint an Observer article of last December on the role of very dirty money in bailing out the global financial system during the recent unpleasantness. Our Kind of Traitor being fiction, I wasn’t positive what to make of this piece, so I checked. The piece is for real.

Le Carré has been accused of moral equivalence, but in truth he is doggedly if astringently romantic. He thinks that vicious crooks who aim to cleanse themselves deserve protection. He thinks it ought to be possible for innocents to come out somewhat unscathed—that is to say, only somewhat scathed—as they fend off the most villainous of villains. He is professionally interested in how hard it is to clean dirty hands, and his sympathies are always with those who make the effort, even if they are doomed. Le Carré’s world of moles, traitors, and stacked decks, however subterranean, is in the end sharp-edged. Betrayals may be delicious for readers, but le Carré is not taken in.