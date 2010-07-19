Three-Card Monte, Republican Style

Ezra Klein does a service today by reminding us of a little history--specifically, the history of the Bush tax cuts. Republicans wanted to enact the cuts via the budget reconciliation process. Yes, that's the same process that Republicans would, years later, declare illegitimate when Democrats used it to pass health care reform. But there was one key difference. A bill can't pass through reconciliation if it increases the deficit after ten years. Democrats dealt with this problem by passing, at considerable political risk and cost, a bill that actually reduced the deficit after ten years. Republicans dealt with this by setting their tax cuts to expire after ten years--which would have been fine if they intended to make the tax cuts temporary or to find offsetting money that would pay for them permanently. But skeptics always suspected Republicans had no such intentions.

And the skeptics were right. Here we are, in 2010, with the tax cuts set to expire. Democrats long ago said they'd let the tax cuts for lower- and middle-income Americans stay. But they're not going to renew the tax cuts for wealthier Americans, which would cost an additional $820 billion. Republicans, naturally, are screaming "tax hike" and are demanding Democrats extend all the tax cuts. No, they have not seriously proposed how to pay for them.

Understandably that's left Ezra at wits end: