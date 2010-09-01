She notes the media’s anxiety over Palin’s sex appeal as a “fascinating thread” that snakes through political history from the early suffragettes to Eleanor Roosevelt and Hillary Clinton—a fair but unsatisfying comparison, especially since Herbst ignores the more apt parallels in the annals of the religious right’s ambivalent engagement with feminism, such as Phyllis Schlafly and Anita Bryant. To argue, as Herbst does, that “Palin reinvented the very notion of the crowd for our time” and employed Republican campaign techniques “with a bold, female voice unlike any before it” gives “Sarah Barracuda” far too much credit. The more interesting question is whether there is something uniquely American—rather than uniquely female—in Palin’s ability to rally a massive following despite (or because of) her proud lack of expertise and her brazen manipulation of facts.

Herbst traces the strategic uses of incivility through the 2009 health care debates, analyzing memos on “how to rock the town halls” that circulated among conservatives. She suggests that all the bellowing and booing was more than a spontaneous outpouring of anger: the “strategic use of incivility was pursued as a way to disrupt the meetings, garner media attention to the disruptions, and shape the national debate and the public policy outcomes themselves.” Herbst criticizes the liberal media for exaggerating the mob-like atmosphere in American Legion halls and school gymnasiums around the country where voters gathered to question their representatives. (She also faults similarly impressionistic coverage of Palin’s rallies.) Her appraisal is correct, if somewhat obvious: bad behavior both fascinates and repels, and political reporters have always sought out fist-shaking and red-faced shouting over reasoned debate, whether their reward was penny papers sold or page hits.

Despite Herbst’s convincing case for the tactical nature of the town-hall tantrums, she misses a more important point: democracies in general, and perhaps the United States in particular, are not very good at managing public conversations about complex issues. The incivility at town hall meetings, the shouts of “Obama is a socialist!” and “Listen to Glenn Beck!” that drowned out politicians’ attempts to speak, were not only rhetorical ploys. They demonstrated that the populist strain in American politics, newly revived, means that cluelessness in defense of delusions of liberty is no vice. Herbst states early on that facts “may have only a marginal relationship to the struggle over civility.” She mentions in passing that Palin’s misrepresentation of palliative care counseling as “death panels” deviated from the truth, but otherwise fails to note the most striking feature of the town hall meetings: the gross ignorance and anti-elitism of voters whose influence, while failing to halt the healthcare bill, did radically reshape it.

The real danger—and the real cunning—of “incivility” such as Palin’s is that it exempts her from dealing with complicated issues head-on. Her healthcare rhetoric shut down serious debate of the issue before it could begin, and implanted in her followers’ minds an immutable image of a threat that does not exist (compounding the already considerable confusion of Americans, 39 percent of whom believe that the government should “stay out of Medicare,” according to a recent poll). Palin trades in images, not facts. What Herbst perceives as her clever balance of civility and rudeness is better understood as an imagistic shuffling—from “Sarah the hockey mom” to “Obama the socialist murderer”—of tropes that avoid the messy business of the truth.

Herbst moves from the national political scene to her study of Georgia students, prompted by a mandate in the state legislature’s Intellectual Diversity in Higher Education Act in 2007. The transition is jarring, though her research reveals striking patterns in how university students perceive the freedom of discourse in the classroom. Many complained about rude classmates who could not brook an opposing point of view. “Contrary to the image of college being a place to ‘find oneself’ and learn from others,” Herbst writes, “a number of students saw the campus as just the opposite—a place where already-formed citizens clash, stay with like-minded others, or avoid politics altogether.”