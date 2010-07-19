Tea Parties And The Conservative Imagination

The Tea Party has played an outsized role in the conservative imagination. The reason, I suspect, is that it provides a vehicle for conservatives to indulge their fantasy about representing the true American public. The Tea Party helps conservatives wipe away the memory of the Bush administration and the election of President Obama. The people were somnolent, and now they have awoken, announcing in their righteous fury that they demand conservative policies. If the GOP had failed in 2006 and 2008, it was only in its wishy-washiness. The Tea Party is not just an expression of a riled-up conservative base but the voice of the people.

Hence you have Pete Sessions announcing on Meet the Press, "When I look at the Tea Party movement I see one third Republicans, one third Democrats, and one third independents." This is, of course absurd:

But it comports with the fervent desire on the right to imagine this movement as some representative cross-section of public opinion.