--Elizabeth D. Samet on what soldiers are looking for when they come home

--James Manzi on John Zogby vs. Nate Silver

--Girl raised from birth by Wolf Blitzer

--John Quiggin wonders whether a GOP-controlled House would shut down the government. Steve Benen and Paul Krugman agree, Matt Yglesias is unsure, and Jonathan Bernstein, Nicholas Beaudrot, and Jamelle Bouie disagree.